New antivenom could save thousands of lives in Africa
Scientists in Denmark have developed a new antivenom that works against 17 types of deadly African snakes, including cobras and mambas.
Published this week in Nature, the breakthrough could help save thousands of lives across Africa.
Breakthrough in snakebite treatment
Instead of using horse blood like traditional antivenoms, this one uses eight nanobodies derived from alpacas and llamas, produced using phage display technology.
That means fewer side effects, no need for refrigeration, and it can be used even if you don't know which snake bit someone—making it way more practical for rural areas.
Promising results from mouse tests
Tests on mice showed the new antivenom neutralized most snake venoms and reduced tissue damage.
It's also lightweight and can be freeze-dried, so it's easy to carry anywhere—no fridge needed.
Next steps for the research team
The team now aims to tackle viper bites too, hoping to eventually create a universal antivenom for multiple snake families.
Clinical trials are still ahead, but this research is a big step toward safer, faster snakebite treatment where it's needed most.