New antlion species discovered in Kerala

Research like this helps fill big gaps

These new antlions turned up in Palakkad, Idukki, and Kasaragod districts, with their names giving a nod to both Kerala and the Sahyadri (local name for the Western Ghats).

With this discovery, Kerala now counts 12 known antlion species. Globally, there are now 11 recognized species of the Indophanes genus—five from India alone.

As Dr. Suryanarayanan put it, research like this helps fill big gaps in what we know about India's insect life.