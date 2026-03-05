New app can tell you your risk of breast cancer
Technology
Tata Memorial Centre is rolling out a new app that helps you check your risk for breast, oral cavity, and gall bladder cancers.
Just enter some basic info, and the app will tell you if your risk is high, medium, or low—making early detection and awareness much easier.
How it works
The oral cavity and gall bladder cancer features are set to go live by June or July 2026, with the breast cancer tool following in September.
The app uses personal factors like age, BMI, postmenopausal status, and more to assess your risk.
This one focuses on three types.