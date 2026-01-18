New blood test predicts if breast cancer treatment will work Technology Jan 18, 2026

Researchers in London have developed a simple blood test that can tell early on if advanced breast cancer treatments are likely to help.

By measuring tumor DNA in the blood before and after four weeks of therapy, researchers found changes in circulating tumor DNA were associated with later treatment response and could provide an early indication of who is likely to benefit or not, although trials are under way to test whether adapting treatment based on these early tests improves outcomes.