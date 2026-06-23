New 'Boss scam' poses as senior executives to install malware
Heads up, there's a new scam making the rounds called the "Boss Scam."
Cybercriminals are posing as senior executives and sending fake emails or WhatsApp messages with files that look like urgent business docs.
If you open them, malware can sneak in and let scammers access sensitive accounts, including your WhatsApp.
I4C urges double-checking fund requests
Once they get in, scammers use your info to pressure employees into transferring money, no questions asked.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) recommends always double-checking fund requests directly with the person involved, never downloading files from unknown sources, and keeping an eye on devices linked to your accounts.
Updated security software is also a must for businesses to block malware and keep things secure.