New brain scan technique could transform epilepsy surgery

About 30% of people with epilepsy don't get better with meds, which can really affect their daily lives. Surgery can help if doctors know exactly where the problem is—PASCOM makes finding that spot easier by comparing brain scans more precisely.

PASCOM can catch subtle brain changes that regular MRI scans might miss, even when things look normal at first glance.

Research published in the Journal of Neurosurgery found that, among patients who became seizure-free after surgery, the PASCOM method improved accuracy and consistency in identifying the seizure focus compared with conventional visual analysis.