New brain signal could spot Alzheimer's years early

People who later developed Alzheimer's had fewer, shorter, and weaker beta events compared to those who stayed stable. As lead author Danylyna Shpakivska put it, these changes were happening well before diagnosis.

Why does it matter?

These beta event changes point to declining cognitive control, which is key for memory and thinking.

Co-author Stephanie Jones says their toolkit could help doctors catch Alzheimer's sooner and see if treatments are working.

Next up: using computer models to explore new therapies.