New copepod genus found in Lakshadweep lagoon
Scientists from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) just discovered a brand-new tiny crustacean—called Indiaphonte bijoyi—in the Kavaratti lagoon.
The genus name Indiaphonte honors India and the species epithet bijoyi honors S. Bijoy Nandan; this copepod stands out for its unique body shape and leg features.
Why should you care?
Finding a new genus in such a diverse but under-studied spot helps scientists better map ocean life and tells us more about how these creatures fit into the big picture of marine biology.
It's a reminder that there's still so much left to explore beneath the surface!