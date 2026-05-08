New coronavirus in Thai bats may bind ACE2, study finds
Technology
Scientists just found a new coronavirus in bats in Thailand that may be capable of infecting human cells under certain conditions.
It is part of the same family as SARS and COVID-19, and it may be capable of binding to ACE2 receptors on human cells.
The study was published in the journal Cell.
No human spread detected, monitoring urged
The good news: this virus is not spreading among people right now.
Still, researchers say keeping an eye on these bat viruses is key since bats are natural reservoirs for many viruses.
They also spotted some pretty complex virus movement among bat populations near the Thailand-Laos border, reminding us how important global teamwork and wildlife monitoring are to reduce the risk of future outbreaks.