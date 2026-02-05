New daily pill could replace cholesterol injections

Researchers tested enlicitide on nearly 3,000 people across 14 countries. After 24 weeks, those taking the pill saw their LDL drop by about 56%, and this effect stuck around for a year. Two-thirds of patients hit at least a 50% reduction—way more than with placebo.

Could be a game-changer

Enlicitide also improved other heart health markers and had a safety profile similar to placebo.

For anyone who dreads injections or complicated routines, this could be a game-changer.

As lead researcher Dr. Ann Marie Navar put it: "but none come close to the degree of LDL cholesterol lowering that we see with enlicitide,"

This could open up easier options for managing high cholesterol down the line.