New daily pill could replace cholesterol injections
A new daily pill called enlicitide decanoate has been shown to lower "bad" LDL cholesterol by up to 60% in high-risk adults—matching the results of popular injectable drugs, but without the need for needles.
LDL drop lasted a year
Researchers tested enlicitide on nearly 3,000 people across 14 countries.
After 24 weeks, those taking the pill saw their LDL drop by about 56%, and this effect stuck around for a year.
Two-thirds of patients hit at least a 50% reduction—way more than with placebo.
Could be a game-changer
Enlicitide also improved other heart health markers and had a safety profile similar to placebo.
For anyone who dreads injections or complicated routines, this could be a game-changer.
As lead researcher Dr. Ann Marie Navar put it: "but none come close to the degree of LDL cholesterol lowering that we see with enlicitide,"
This could open up easier options for managing high cholesterol down the line.