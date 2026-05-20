New Delhi's Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya offers real-time 3D AI Gandhi chat
Technology
You can now have a real-time chat with Mahatma Gandhi's 3-D AI avatar at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.
Using advanced AI and motion-tracking, the museum lets visitors interact directly with virtual Gandhi, making history feel way more personal.
As Director Ashwani Lohani puts it, these technology upgrades help bring India's political heritage to life in new ways.
Museum hosts Patel and Kalam avatars
This is actually the third AI-powered leader you can meet at the museum: avatars of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and APJ Abdul Kalam are already there. And if you're curious about more, an Atal Bihari Vajpayee avatar is coming soon.
The museum itself blends old-school vibes from its 1930s building with modern technology and has been drawing big crowds lately.