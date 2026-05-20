New Delhi's Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya offers real-time 3D AI Gandhi chat

Museum hosts Patel and Kalam avatars

This is actually the third AI-powered leader you can meet at the museum: avatars of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and APJ Abdul Kalam are already there. And if you're curious about more, an Atal Bihari Vajpayee avatar is coming soon.

The museum itself blends old-school vibes from its 1930s building with modern technology and has been drawing big crowds lately.