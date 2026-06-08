This triple-action jab can lower your blood sugar and weight

Health impact

Participants on retatrutide showed significant improvements

After 40 weeks, participants receiving retatrutide showed an average drop in HbA1c of about 1.7-1.9% points as against 0.8 with the placebo. They also lost an average of about 11.5% to 15.3% of their body weight on retatrutide, compared to just 2.6% with the placebo treatment group. Cholesterol and blood pressure levels also improved for those on this new drug treatment regimen.