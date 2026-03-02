New diabetes pill beats semaglutide in head-to-head study

Orforglipron (36mg) lowered average blood sugar (HbA1c) by 2.2%, compared to semaglutide's 1.4%. It also helped people lose more weight—about 9% of their body weight (nearly 9.07kg), while semaglutide users lost around 5% (4.99kg). Orforglipron also produced improvements in cardiovascular risk factors, including systolic blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol subtypes, with slightly greater reductions than semaglutide.

More people on orforglipron had stomach side effects

More people on orforglipron had stomach side effects—almost 60%, versus up to 45% on semaglutide—which led to higher dropout rates.

Still, as lead researcher Dr Julio Rosenstock put it, "Orforglipron outperformed oral semaglutide 7 mg and 14 mg diabetes-related doses on every key endpoint we measured, including A1C and weight loss, with improvements appearing as early as four weeks and sustained throughout the study."