New fat-burning compounds could shake up obesity treatment

Scientists in Sydney have created new compounds that help cells burn more fat, offering a fresh way to tackle obesity. These "mild mitochondrial uncouplers" boost fat burning without shutting down the cell's main energy supply. The research just dropped in Chemical Science.

How do they work? Instead of making cells stop producing energy, these compounds gently nudge them to use stored fat for fuel, releasing heat in the process.

Unlike older drugs that caused too much stress on cells, these new versions keep things balanced and safer.

Safer by design By tweaking fatty acids with special chemical groups, researchers made sure the process doesn't harm or kill cells.

As lead researcher Tristan Rawling explained, this careful approach encourages cells to burn more fat for energy—without dangerous side effects.