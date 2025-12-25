New sensor lets scientists watch brain cells "talk" in real time
Researchers have created iGluSnFR4, a glowing sensor that reveals how neurons receive chemical messages from each other inside living brains.
For the first time, scientists can actually see these signals as they happen.
How does it work?
After testing over 3,000 sensor versions, the team picked two top performers—one fast and one slow.
Both react in milliseconds and can spot even tiny bursts of glutamate, the brain's main excitatory messenger.
The sensors were tested using advanced imaging in mouse brains.
Why does this matter?
Glutamate glitches are linked to conditions like Alzheimer's and schizophrenia.
With iGluSnFR4, researchers can finally track these signals more closely than ever before—helping them understand brain disorders and test new treatments right as they affect synapses.