New 'Fragnesia' Linux kernel flaw allows root access across distributions
Heads up, Linux users: a new vulnerability called "Fragnesia" was disclosed in May 2026 in the Linux kernel, and was the third serious local root flaw disclosed within a two-week span in mid-May 2026.
This bug lets attackers get root access across all major Linux distributions and was spotted by Zellic using its AI tool V12.
The flaw is tied to the XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, making it pretty straightforward for hackers to exploit.
Fragnesia severity 7.8 working exploit available
Fragnesia scores a 7.8 out of 10 on the threat scale, so it's definitely serious. A proof-of-concept exploit was already available at disclosure in mid-May 2026, which means quick action is needed.
Kernel developers and distribution maintainers are working on fixes (an upstream patch is available now), but temporary workarounds might mess with things like VPNs for now.
This followed two other major Linux bugs ("Copy Fail" and "Dirty Frag") disclosed around the same mid-May 2026 period, showing that keeping your system updated really matters these days.