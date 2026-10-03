New 'Fragnesia' Linux kernel flaw allows root access across distributions

Heads up, Linux users: a new vulnerability called "Fragnesia" was disclosed in May 2026 in the Linux kernel, and was the third serious local root flaw disclosed within a two-week span in mid-May 2026.

This bug lets attackers get root access across all major Linux distributions and was spotted by Zellic using its AI tool V12.

The flaw is tied to the XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, making it pretty straightforward for hackers to exploit.