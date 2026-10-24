New government report finds Pentagon not following responsible AI guidelines
Technology
A new government report says the Pentagon isn't sticking to its own "responsible AI" guidelines for military tech.
These 2021 guidelines are supposed to keep a close watch on AI-driven weapons, but many officials still worry about real-world risks if things go wrong.
Responsible AI division understaffed
Turns out, the Pentagon's Responsible AI Division is seriously understaffed: only three out of 10 approved positions have been filled.
The report recommends sorting out who does what and hiring more people so these important safety guidelines don't just stay on paper.
Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants to speed up AI work anyway, saying delays could be riskier than moving ahead without full compliance.