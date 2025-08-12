New group in India aims to tackle unexplained pregnancy loss

ARGI plans to run multi-centre clinical trials, set up standard testing protocols, and build a big research database. Their goal? To pinpoint immune or genetic reasons behind fertility struggles, so treatments can be tailored to each person instead of relying on old-school trial-and-error methods.

Training for doctors

ARGI also wants to bring doctors and researchers together from across India, offering training so more fertility specialists can use the latest science in their care.

The hope is that anyone dealing with tough fertility issues will get more personalized—and effective—help.