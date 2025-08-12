Scientists find preserved blood vessels in a T. rex fossil

How researchers spotted iron-rich mineral casts of blood vessels

Instead of regular CT scans (which couldn't handle Scotty's dense bones), researchers used powerful synchrotron x-rays to spot iron-rich mineral casts of blood vessels inside a broken rib.

This non-destructive technique revealed detailed layers, showing how the environment helped preserve them over time.

The discovery opens up new ways to study dinosaur biology and might help scientists find more soft tissue in other fossils by focusing on damaged bones.