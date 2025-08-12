Scientists find preserved blood vessels in a T. rex fossil
Scientists just found preserved blood vessels inside a T. rex fossil called Scotty, on display at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Canada.
Scotty isn't just any dinosaur—it's one of the biggest and most complete T. rex fossils ever discovered.
This rare find could help us understand how these massive creatures healed from injuries millions of years ago.
How researchers spotted iron-rich mineral casts of blood vessels
Instead of regular CT scans (which couldn't handle Scotty's dense bones), researchers used powerful synchrotron x-rays to spot iron-rich mineral casts of blood vessels inside a broken rib.
This non-destructive technique revealed detailed layers, showing how the environment helped preserve them over time.
The discovery opens up new ways to study dinosaur biology and might help scientists find more soft tissue in other fossils by focusing on damaged bones.