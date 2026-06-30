New Horizons finds solar wind slows due to interstellar mixing

New Horizons data inform mission planning

Between 30 and 58 times farther from the Sun than Earth, New Horizons measured a 5% to 15% drop in solar wind speed.

This info helps scientists plan safer interstellar missions and prepare for tricky stuff like cosmic rays and termination shock, a kind of space speed bump for spacecraft.

The findings also build on what Voyager 1 and 2 discovered when they left the heliosphere years ago, giving us a clearer picture of what lies beyond our cosmic neighborhood.