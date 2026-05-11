New IT rules make platforms delete NCII within 2 hours
Big update: Social media platforms have to delete non-consensual intimate images (NCII) within 2 hours of a complaint, instead of the old 24-hour window.
This faster response is thanks to new IT rules that kicked in on February 20, 2026.
The rules also cover deepfakes, morphed images, nudity, and anything targeting women or children.
NCCRP achieves 75% 2-hour removals
About 75% of flagged content gets taken down within 2 hours through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), and all major platforms with over 5 million users are on board.
NCII makes up a huge chunk of complaints, but some cases still take longer due to things like false alarms or cross-country issues.
For really serious stuff like child abuse material, automated tech helps spot and block repeat uploads fast.