New IT rules make platforms delete NCII within 2 hours

NCCRP achieves 75% 2-hour removals

About 75% of flagged content gets taken down within 2 hours through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), and all major platforms with over 5 million users are on board.

NCII makes up a huge chunk of complaints, but some cases still take longer due to things like false alarms or cross-country issues.

For really serious stuff like child abuse material, automated tech helps spot and block repeat uploads fast.