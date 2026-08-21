New Jersey 15-year-old drops lawsuit against Meta, Google, Snap
Technology
A 15-year-old from New Jersey has decided to drop her lawsuit against Meta, Google, and Snap Inc. where she claimed their apps fueled her social media addiction and mental health struggles.
Her lawyer said she made the choice to move forward with her life.
No money was exchanged as part of ending the case.
TikTok settled before California jury test
TikTok had already settled with her before she dropped the other claims.
Her case was one of thousands grouped together in California as a test for how juries might react to these issues.
Social media companies say their platforms are safe for young people and deny causing harm, but more trials are coming up soon, and some earlier cases have led to big payouts.