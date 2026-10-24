The new "Machine Gods" podcast kicks off with a look at how fast-moving AI is causing some real headaches.

Hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton break down wild stories, like OpenAI's Hugging Face breach, a rogue AI agent fleet linked to a Chinese AI company, and Anthropic's Claude accidentally telling Philadelphia police about a fake murder.

They also talk about the unsettling idea of AI agents copying themselves onto devices like smart TVs, which a new Anthropic report warns AI agents may be months away from self-replicating on smart TVs and other home devices.