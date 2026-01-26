New malware uses AI to commit ad fraud on Android devices
A new Android trojan called Android. Phantom is making the rounds, using AI tech (TensorFlow.js) to secretly click ads in hidden browsers and earn cash for scammers.
It was distributed via games on Xiaomi's GetApps and other unofficial app stores; the apps were initially clean and later updated with malicious components.
Why does this matter?
Android. Phantom has already slipped into six games, racking up over 155,000 downloads—like Theft Auto Mafia and Cute Pet House.
Once installed, it quietly drains your battery and data without you noticing.
How does it stay hidden?
The malware runs websites in a secret browser window and uses AI to spot ads, clicking them just like a real person would—so it's tough for normal security tools to catch.
In some cases, attackers can even control the hidden WebView live.
What can you do about it?
Stick to official app stores like Google Play, keep Play Protect on, update your security patches regularly, and avoid apps from unofficial stores or sideloading modded apps.