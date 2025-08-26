New model helps us understand steam worlds better Technology Aug 26, 2025

Scientists have just created a more precise model for "steam worlds"—exoplanets with thick, water vapor atmospheres.

These planets live in wild environments where water isn't just liquid or ice, but can turn into strange states like supercritical fluids and superionic ice.

The new research, published July 24, 2025, in The Astrophysical Journal, helps us get what these worlds are really made of and how they form.