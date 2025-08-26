Next Article
Walking differently can ease knee osteoarthritis pain: Study
A recent study found that simply changing how you walk—called gait retraining—can ease knee pain from osteoarthritis without surgery or medication.
Adults with early-stage knee osteoarthritis adjusted their foot angle by 5° to 10° using real-time feedback over six supervised sessions, which led to less pain and slower cartilage damage compared to those who walked as usual.
A drug-free way to manage knee pain
For anyone looking to avoid surgery or daily meds, this is promising news.
Gait retraining puts more control in your hands and could delay the need for bigger interventions.
Experts say it's the first solid proof that a biomechanical tweak—not just drugs—can help manage knee osteoarthritis, and it can complement other therapies, such as strength training.