Apple sets September 9 for iPhone 17, Watch Series 11

What to expect from the upcoming event

This year's iPhone 17 family is expected to include the regular model, a new iPhone 17 Air, plus Pro and Pro Max versions—all likely getting design tweaks, upgraded cameras, and smarter AI features.

Also on deck: updates to the Apple Watch line with the rugged Ultra 3, Series 11 as the mainstream choice, and a refreshed SE for budget-minded users.

Pre-orders should open soon after the event, with deliveries later in September.