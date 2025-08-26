Next Article
Apple sets September 9 for iPhone 17, Watch Series 11
Apple just announced its next big event for September 9, 2025, streaming live from Apple Park.
The spotlight will be on the new iPhone 17 lineup, keeping up with Apple's usual fall launch tradition.
What to expect from the upcoming event
This year's iPhone 17 family is expected to include the regular model, a new iPhone 17 Air, plus Pro and Pro Max versions—all likely getting design tweaks, upgraded cameras, and smarter AI features.
Also on deck: updates to the Apple Watch line with the rugged Ultra 3, Series 11 as the mainstream choice, and a refreshed SE for budget-minded users.
Pre-orders should open soon after the event, with deliveries later in September.