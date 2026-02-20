New nasal vaccine protects against multiple respiratory bugs

The vaccine uses special boosters and a harmless egg protein to draw helpful T cells into the lungs. These cells spark a strong immune response that lasts way longer than usual, slashing virus levels in mice by 700 times. Impressively, their bodies kicked off deeper protection in just three days (compared to two weeks without the shot).

This spray isn't picky: it worked against COVID-19, other coronaviruses, some bacteria, and even dust mites.

That's big news since most vaccines only target one bug at a time.

Researchers hope to test the vaccine in humans next and plan a Phase I safety trial, and if all goes well (and funding comes through), this could be available in five to seven years—potentially changing how we handle lung infections for good.