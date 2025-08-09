Next Article
New painkiller targets unique receptor, could reduce opioid dependence
Kyoto University researchers have created ADRIANA, a new oral painkiller that targets a unique receptor (a2B-adrenoceptor) not hit by any current meds.
Unlike many painkillers, ADRIANA relieves pain without making you drowsy or risking addiction—a big step forward for safer pain management.
If larger trials go well, this could seriously reduce the need for opioids
Early trials show ADRIANA is safe and effective for surgery recovery, nerve injuries, and inflammation—without causing movement problems or heart issues.
Professor Masatoshi Hagiwara says the goal is to make it widely available.
