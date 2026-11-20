New pill daraxonrasib shows promising results in pancreatic cancer trial
There's some real hope in the fight against pancreatic cancer: a new pill called Daraxonrasib has delivered impressive results in a trial.
Out of 61 patients with advanced cancer, 8% saw their cancer become undetectable and most had their tumors stop growing.
For a disease known for its tough odds, that's a big deal.
Daraxonrasib yields 76.6% 1-year survival
After one year on Daraxonrasib, 76.6% of patients were still alive, compared to the usual 40-45% survival rate with just chemotherapy.
The pill works by targeting specific mutations that help tumors grow.
Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK's chief executive, said, "This is the biggest leap forward we've seen in decades for pancreatic cancer patients and could offer real hope to people facing one of the deadliest and most difficult-to-treat cancers."