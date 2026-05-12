New report finds 5,000 AI web apps with security gaps
Technology
A new report says around 5,000 web apps built with AI tools like Replit and Netlify have serious security gaps: nearly 40% of them appeared to contain sensitive information, including things like medical records and financial files.
Some leaks were pretty basic too, like chatbot logs and hospital schedules that anyone could access through a simple link.
Vibe coding linked to fake sites
Researchers also found fake websites pretending to be brands like Bank of America and FedEx.
These issues are tied to the trend of "vibe coding," where people use easy text prompts instead of traditional code.
Experts say it's time for stricter audits and better controls on AI-made apps to keep everyone's data safer as these tools get more popular.