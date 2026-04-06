New report says climate change threatens health in India

Rural communities, women, children hardest hit

Rural communities, women, and children are feeling the worst effects, like more preterm births and children struggling with heat stress.

In 2021 alone, extreme heat cost India about 160 billion labor hours.

The report also points out that disasters can disrupt hospitals and clinics when they're needed most.

The authors urge everyone (from the government to the private sector) to work together on climate-smart health care solutions.