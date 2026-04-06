New report says climate change threatens health in India
Technology
A new report says climate change is putting India's health at risk, with nearly 40% of districts facing extreme weather like floods and heat waves.
These changes are driving up cases of waterborne diseases and heat-related illnesses, making everyday life tougher for many.
Rural communities, women, children hardest hit
Rural communities, women, and children are feeling the worst effects, like more preterm births and children struggling with heat stress.
In 2021 alone, extreme heat cost India about 160 billion labor hours.
The report also points out that disasters can disrupt hospitals and clinics when they're needed most.
The authors urge everyone (from the government to the private sector) to work together on climate-smart health care solutions.