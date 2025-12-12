This soft brain chip could solve Neuralink's biggest implant problem
What's the story
Scientists have developed a new type of semiconductor that could help bioelectronic devices overcome a major hurdle: the immune response that leads to implant rejection. Bioelectronics is the science of combining electronic systems with biological ones through devices capable of monitoring or interacting with the body's natural processes. Advanced applications include brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), which convert brain signals into commands for controlling external devices.
Innovation
3D semiconductors: A breakthrough in bioelectronics
The research team from the University of Hong Kong has developed 3D semiconductors in the form of hydrogels, a major departure from rigid materials like silicon. This innovation could pave the way for creating devices that are more compatible with our bodies. The team's findings were published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Science and have since attracted interest from medical and cell researchers looking to leverage this discovery.
Clinical trials
Neuralink and the future of brain-computer interfaces
The research comes at a time when companies like Neuralink have taken invasive BCI technology to the clinical trial stage. These advancements could potentially revolutionize how we interact with technology, making it more intuitive and seamless. As these technologies continue to develop, their implications for communication, accessibility, and even medical treatment will be profound.