New species of blind, translucent fish discovered in Northeast India
A team of scientists has found a new fish species in Northeast India called Gitchak nakana.
Tiny, blind, and pigmentless and translucent (in life it appears blood-red because its internal organs and blood vessels are visible through its skin), this loach lives underground in water-filled aquifers and was discovered in a village near the Brahmaputra Valley.
The find was published in Scientific Reports on February 26.
Gitchak nakana has been found only in 1 village
Gitchak nakana stands out for having no eyes and being pigmentless and translucent (in life it appears blood-red because its internal organs and blood vessels are visible through its skin) and a complete lack of a skull roof, with the brain covered dorsally only by skin—pretty wild even for cave fish.
First spotted by Wimarithy K Marak, it's now been studied by researchers from India, Germany, and Switzerland.
Since less than 10% of underground fishes live in aquifers worldwide, this discovery highlights how much hidden biodiversity there is—and why protecting these unique ecosystems really matters for the future.