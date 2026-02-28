New species of blind, translucent fish discovered in Northeast India

Gitchak nakana has been found only in 1 village

Gitchak nakana stands out for having no eyes and being pigmentless and translucent (in life it appears blood-red because its internal organs and blood vessels are visible through its skin) and a complete lack of a skull roof, with the brain covered dorsally only by skin—pretty wild even for cave fish.

First spotted by Wimarithy K Marak, it's now been studied by researchers from India, Germany, and Switzerland.

Since less than 10% of underground fishes live in aquifers worldwide, this discovery highlights how much hidden biodiversity there is—and why protecting these unique ecosystems really matters for the future.