New species of rain snake discovered in Mizoram
A team from Mizoram University has discovered a brand-new rain snake species, Smithophis leptofasciatus, adding to the region's growing list of unique wildlife.
The find, published on August 5, 2025, in Taprobanica, brings the total number of Smithophis snakes—found only in northeastern India and nearby areas—to five.
Genetic differences mark the new species
Smithophis leptofasciatus stands out with an 11.5% genetic difference from its closest relatives, some of which were also discovered in Mizoram.
That's enough for scientists to call it a totally new species within its group.
Importance of habitat conservation
These rain snakes thrive in super-humid places like streams and wetlands.
Their discovery is a reminder of how rich Mizoram's biodiversity really is—and why protecting these damp habitats matters for all the diverse species living there.