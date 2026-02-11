New squat lobster species discovered in Lakshadweep
Technology
Scientists just discovered a tiny new squat lobster, only 3mm long, living in the coral reefs of Agatti Island, Lakshadweep.
Named Galathea balasubramaniani, this little creature was described by researchers from ICAR-NBFGR and introduced in 2026.
Mini Galathea balasubramaniani helps keep coral reefs healthy
This mini lobster stands out for its unique features and helps keep coral reefs healthy by recycling organic matter and feeding reef fish.
Its discovery reminds us there's still so much hidden life in our oceans—and that protecting these ecosystems matters more than ever as they face threats like climate change.