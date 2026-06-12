New study finds giant galaxies exhausted star-forming gas early
Technology
Some giant galaxies in the universe stopped making new stars much sooner than scientists expected.
According to a new study, these galaxies simply used up their gas, the key ingredient for building stars, too quickly.
Both their environment and what was happening inside them sped up this process, leaving them unable to create more stars.
Internal and external forces shaped galaxies
This discovery helps explain how galaxies changed over time, especially in the early universe.
Unlike smaller galaxies, the larger ones burned through their fuel quickly and faded out faster.
The study shows that both outside forces and what was going on inside shaped how these galaxies lived and died, giving us fresh clues about how the universe evolved.