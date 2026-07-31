New study finds heart disease risks in younger adults
Technology
A new study says heart disease isn't just an older people problem anymore: early warning signs like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity are now popping up in younger folks.
Researchers found that the changes leading to heart issues are starting sooner than expected, which means prevention is more important than ever.
Unhealthy lifestyles driving youth heart risks
Unhealthy eating habits, less exercise, and more stress are driving these risks.
Experts suggest regular health checkups and want parents, educators, and policymakers to make it easier for young people to stay active and eat well.
Spreading awareness about heart health now could really help prevent bigger problems later.