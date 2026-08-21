New study finds India satellite launches cost $13,302 per kg

India's space launches are managed by NSIL (ISRO's commercial arm), but private players like Skyroot Aerospace are joining in too.

Skyroot made headlines with its first private commercial rocket launch with Skyroot Aerospace on 18 July.

Still, India only had four successful missions through 2025, while SpaceX did eight just in August!

Experts say ramping up launch numbers and using better tech could help India hope to earn up to 8% of the global space market, and set a 2033 target of $3.5 billion in annual revenue from satellite launch services.