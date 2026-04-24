New study finds sperm whale codas show structured, language-like patterns
Turns out, sperm whales might be chatting in ways that are more like us than we thought.
A new study found their "codas"—those rapid click patterns—are actually structured and complex, hinting at a communication system with similarities to human language.
Codas link whales near the surface
These codas aren't random sounds; they're made up of different sequences and rhythms, almost like the building blocks of our own speech.
David Gruber from Project CETI explained that whale vocalizations can change over time, showing real adaptability: whale vocalizations can change over time, showing real adaptability.
Sperm whales use these clicks to stay connected and keep their social groups tight while hanging out near the ocean's surface.
Researchers work to decode codas
While whale talk isn't exactly the same as ours, scientists say it's still highly organized and has evolved over millions of years.
Researchers are now working on decoding these patterns to better understand how these ocean giants communicate with each other.