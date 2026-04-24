New study finds sperm whale codas show structured, language-like patterns

Codas link whales near the surface

These codas aren't random sounds; they're made up of different sequences and rhythms, almost like the building blocks of our own speech.

David Gruber from Project CETI explained that whale vocalizations can change over time, showing real adaptability: whale vocalizations can change over time, showing real adaptability.

Sperm whales use these clicks to stay connected and keep their social groups tight while hanging out near the ocean's surface.