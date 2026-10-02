New study finds supermassive black hole jets stop star formation

Researchers Sanchayeeta Borthakur and Namrata Roy used data from the DESI survey and the LOFAR Two-meter Sky Survey (LoTSS) to see how these jets work.

They found that even though black holes are tiny compared to their galaxies, their jets reach far into space, hundreds of thousands of light-years!

By energizing and disrupting the gas where stars usually form, these jets basically put galaxy building on pause.

This gives scientists a fresh look at how galaxies evolve and what really shapes them over time.