New study links pregnancy estrogen rise to temporary memory loss
Technology
Ever heard of "Momnesia?" A new study explains why so many pregnant women find themselves forgetting things.
Turns out, rising estrogen levels during pregnancy temporarily mess with a brain circuit tied to memory.
The good news: these memory slips usually fade after the baby arrives.
Late pregnancy memory issues common
Researchers discovered that about 80% of pregnant women report some memory issues, especially in late pregnancy.
Tests on mice linked these changes to higher estrogen levels disrupting signals between two key brain areas, while in humans higher estrogen levels were associated with poorer memory performance.
So if you or someone you know has felt extra forgetful while expecting, science says it's totally normal and usually temporary.