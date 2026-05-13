New study suggests Uranus and Neptune may contain atmospheric rock
Technology
Turns out Uranus and Neptune might not be the "ice giants" we thought they were.
A new modeling study suggests rocky material may be present in their atmospheres, meaning these planets are a lot less icy and a bit more rocky than textbooks claim.
The researchers say it's time to rethink how we label them.
Scientists propose 'minor giants' label
By simulating what is inside Uranus and Neptune, scientists discovered their outer layers are mostly rocks mixed with hydrogen and helium gas.
Study author Yamila Miguel summed it up: "This goes against the common belief that they are ice-giant planets."
Inspired by findings from Pluto and comets, the team suggests calling them "minor giants" instead, showing there is still plenty to learn about our solar system's oddballs.