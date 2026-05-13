New study suggests Uranus and Neptune may contain atmospheric rock

Scientists propose 'minor giants' label

By simulating what is inside Uranus and Neptune, scientists discovered their outer layers are mostly rocks mixed with hydrogen and helium gas.

Study author Yamila Miguel summed it up: "This goes against the common belief that they are ice-giant planets."

Inspired by findings from Pluto and comets, the team suggests calling them "minor giants" instead, showing there is still plenty to learn about our solar system's oddballs.