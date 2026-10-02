New study warns ChatGPT and Character. AI can trigger AI psychosis
A new study out today warns that spending too much time chatting with AI bots like ChatGPT and Character. AI can seriously impact your mental health.
The paper discusses the public health issue known as "AI psychosis," which refers to the phenomenon in which AI users suffer delusional, paranoid, and even suicidal spirals after long-form interactions with chatbots.
Researchers urge stronger safety rules
The more lifelike these chatbots feel, the easier it is for users, especially those already struggling, to become emotionally dependent.
The study points out that this deep attachment can make things worse by exacerbating mental health symptoms.
AI companies have collectively faced dozens of lawsuits after tragic incidents, and researchers say stronger safety rules are needed before this becomes a bigger public health problem.