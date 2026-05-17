New study warns SpaceX's Starlink launches could harm atmosphere
A new study warns that the growing number of rocket and satellite launches, especially from projects like SpaceX's Starlink, could be harming our atmosphere.
Emissions from rockets release black carbon (soot) high up, where it sticks around much longer than regular pollution and can mess with ozone levels.
This also means a bit less sunlight reaches Earth.
Researchers call for cleaner launch oversight
Soot particles absorb sunlight, heating the upper atmosphere while blocking some solar rays below.
Rockets also release chemicals that can disrupt ozone chemistry.
If launches keep increasing, scientists estimate nearly 870 tons of soot could be added to the atmosphere each year by 2029.
Researchers say cleaner technology and stricter oversight are needed as space travel ramps up worldwide.