New study warns SpaceX's Starlink launches could harm atmosphere Technology May 17, 2026

A new study warns that the growing number of rocket and satellite launches, especially from projects like SpaceX's Starlink, could be harming our atmosphere.

Emissions from rockets release black carbon (soot) high up, where it sticks around much longer than regular pollution and can mess with ozone levels.

This also means a bit less sunlight reaches Earth.