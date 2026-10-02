New unified access from 1Password secures AI and developer credentials
Technology
1Password just dropped Unified Access, a tool built to keep the passwords and keys used by AI bots and people super secure.
Instead of hiding credentials in code (which is risky), everything gets stored in one protected spot.
It also tracks who's using what, so it's easier to spot any weird activity.
Unified Access links GitHub Cursor Vercel
Unified Access plugs right into popular developer tools like GitHub, Cursor, and Vercel.
This means developers can let their AI agents do their thing without worrying about leaking secrets or slowing down workflows: everything stays safe in 1Password's vault; no shortcuts needed.