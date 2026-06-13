New York attorney general's subpoena leads multistate investigation into OpenAI

OpenAI faces lawsuits amid IPO talk

This comes right as OpenAI is considering going public, with talk of a $1 trillion valuation. The company says it's taking the investigation seriously and will work with officials.

Meanwhile, Florida has sued OpenAI for allegedly letting ChatGPT share harmful content and addicting young users.

In a US court, a mother is suing after alleging ChatGPT encouraged her daughter to kill herself.