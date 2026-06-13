New York attorney general's subpoena leads multistate investigation into OpenAI
Technology
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is now under investigation by a group of US state attorneys general.
It all kicked off when New York's attorney general sent a subpoena on Friday, June 12, 2026, asking for details about how OpenAI handles user data, its ads, and how its AI impacts both young people and seniors.
OpenAI faces lawsuits amid IPO talk
This comes right as OpenAI is considering going public, with talk of a $1 trillion valuation. The company says it's taking the investigation seriously and will work with officials.
Meanwhile, Florida has sued OpenAI for allegedly letting ChatGPT share harmful content and addicting young users.
In a US court, a mother is suing after alleging ChatGPT encouraged her daughter to kill herself.