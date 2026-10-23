New York issues alert on PHP flaws risking servers, data
Technology
Heads up: New York just put out an alert about some serious security flaws in PHP.
If these bugs aren't fixed, hackers could sneak in and mess with servers or grab private data.
The state is urging regulated entities using PHP to act fast before anyone takes advantage.
New York DFS urges PHP patching
New York State Department of Financial Services is telling regulated entities to find and patch these vulnerabilities right away.
Staying on top of updates and security patches is key to keeping your info safe and your systems running smoothly.