New York RAISE Act forces OpenAI and Anthropic to register

The state's DIGIT office will make sure companies follow these new rules. If not, they could get hit with fines up to $1 million (and even more for repeat slip-ups).

Plus, the New York Center for AI Responsibility and Research is getting $55 million in donations and capital to check if these AIs are playing by the safety rules.

This law is part of a bigger push across states to keep AI safe and transparent, so what happens in New York could set the tone for everyone else.