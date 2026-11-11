New York RAISE Act forces OpenAI and Anthropic to register
New York just rolled out the RAISE Act, which means huge AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic now have to register with the state by January 1, 2027.
If these companies make more than $500 million a year, they will also need to share how they keep their tech safe, quickly report any major problems, and be more open about how their AI actually works.
DIGIT to enforce RAISE Act rules
The state's DIGIT office will make sure companies follow these new rules. If not, they could get hit with fines up to $1 million (and even more for repeat slip-ups).
Plus, the New York Center for AI Responsibility and Research is getting $55 million in donations and capital to check if these AIs are playing by the safety rules.
This law is part of a bigger push across states to keep AI safe and transparent, so what happens in New York could set the tone for everyone else.