New York Times and publishers sue Brave for article scraping

According to the lawsuit, Brave uses an unidentified web crawler to collect data from over 30 billion pages, making it tough for news sites to block access or protect paywalled stories.

The publishers also say Brave blocks their ads while showing its own.

This isn't the first time big media has pushed back against tech; similar complaints have been filed against OpenAI and Perplexity.

For now, Brave did not immediately respond to a request for comment.