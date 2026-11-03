New York Times and publishers sue Brave for article scraping
The New York Times sued Brave separately, and Daily News, Chicago Tribune, and Orlando Sentinel filed a similar lawsuit, saying it copied their articles and passed them to AI companies like Anthropic and Perplexity without asking.
The publishers didn't hold back in the lawsuit, calling Brave a "burglar" and a "fence" for using their work without permission.
Publishers say Brave blocks their ads
According to the lawsuit, Brave uses an unidentified web crawler to collect data from over 30 billion pages, making it tough for news sites to block access or protect paywalled stories.
The publishers also say Brave blocks their ads while showing its own.
This isn't the first time big media has pushed back against tech; similar complaints have been filed against OpenAI and Perplexity.
For now, Brave did not immediately respond to a request for comment.